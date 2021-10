A signature slim fit wool jacket in a light grey fabric is perfect for styling a polished look for the office. Fit: this style fits true to size. S=short, R=regular, L=long- Slim fit - Notch collar- Long sleeves with four nonfunctional buttons- Two button closure- 3 outer pockets- 3 inner pockets- Side vents - Wool blend construction- Lined- Approx. 28" length (size 40R)- Imported Model's stats for sizing:. Height: 6'2". Waist: 32". Suit: 40" Model is wearing size 40R. Dry clean 100% wool