35mm Male to Female Stereo Audio Extension Cable 15FT Headphone Extension Cable Right Angle Compatible with SonyBeats Headphones Phone Echo Dog.

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium Sound Quality: 24K Gold-Plated Connector & Solid Aluminium Shell Case ensure you get reliable and crisp sound. Incredibly Durable: With 10000+ bend lifespan. Inner enameled wire + TPE durable material + Cotton braided ensure the cable soft and durable; Double shielding ensure the Minimal signal loss. Right Angle Design: Right angled connector allows you to connect to tight spaces and hard to reach areas where a normal straight connector is unavailable. Universal Compatibility: This headphone extension cord compatible with iPod, iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire tablets, Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, Google Nexus smartphones and tablets, Microsoft Surface tablets, Nokia Lumia smartphones, MP3 players. Warranty: We provide worry-free two years warranty for this Premium and Flexible 3.5mm audio cable extension.