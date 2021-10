Key Notes: Vetiver, celery seed, amber, guaiac wood About The Fragrance: Rooted in the complexities of the tropical grass from which it was distilled, Vetiver is a refined expression of an apothecary ingredient with a long and storied history in perfumery. Created to highlight the intrinsically clean and earthy aroma we are most fond of, this considered fragrance eschews the heavy smokiness usually associated with the modern iteration of the scent. Fresh like the clean dew of newly-cut grass and