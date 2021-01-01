Features of the Crankbrothers Mallet E Long Spindle Pedal Concave platform for secure foothold 6 adjustable pins per side for grip Integrated traction pad Technology to optimize the shoe/pedal interface Ribbed body for better traction when unclipped Chamfered edges to reduce rock-strikes 57mm q-factor for increased shoe clearance and control 4-sided entry / superior mud shedding Customizable float & release angle Premium bearings & double seal system Specifications Adjustable pins: 6 per side Body material: 6061-T6 aluminum Cleats: Premium brass cleats with shims included Endcap: Hex alloy Inner bearing type: Igus LL-glide bearing Max rider weight: No restriction Outer bearing type: Enduro cartridge bearing Q-factor: 57mm Release angle: 15? / 20 Spindle material: Forged scm 435 chromoly steel Spring material: 300 series stainless steel Warranty: 5 years Weight: 424g per pair Wing material: 17-4PH stainless