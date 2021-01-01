Mally Anti-Powder Tinted Finishing Brightenerwith Brush

It's powder, but better! With Mally's Anti-Powder Tinted Finishing Brightener, super fine powders mattify and brighten the appearance of your face for a lifted, youthful, flawless-looking complexion. This high-performance powder blurs the look of imperfections and fine lines for a gorgeous, soft-focus finish. Wear alone to give the impression of even skin tone, or dust over concealer and foundation for shine free skin.



How do I use it: Wear alone to even out skin tone, or dust over concealer and foundation for longer wear and shine-free skin. Dust between brows, inverted triangle under eyes, under your bottom lip, and over marionette lines for a youthful glow.



From Mally Beauty.



