The Malone® Kayak Stacker Block Kit offers an easy, hassle-free way to haul your kayak. Designed to carry your ‘yak on its side, this kit includes four blocks and the necessary hardware to get you on the road. The Stacker Block Kit is compatible with round, square and oval load bars. FEATURES: Accommodates one kayak Hauls kayak on its side Two 8” EVA foam blocks Blocks’ top radius fits most kayaks Universally cut out blocks accommodate round, square and oval load bars EVA closed-cell foam construction Two 12” cam buckle load straps for a secure fit Two tie-down straps for safe travels Easy to use, quick to install No tools required Manufacturer’s one-year warranty