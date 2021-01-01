LAMARQUE Malva Coat in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL) LAMARQUE Malva Coat in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL) Self: 80% wool 20% nylonLining: 100% polyCollar: 100% lamb leather. Front button closure. Front flap pockets with leather trim. Detachable leather collar. Padded shoulders. Back vent. Made in Canada. LARX-WO109. MALVA. LAMARQUE specializes in luxurious leather garments, contemporary apparel & elevated outerwear. Designed in Montreal by Creative Director Ifigenia Papadimitriou, the brand is committed to achieving the essence of urban elegance with each design, from polished silk blouses to classically cool leather bikers and everything in between. Season after season, the collection remains perfectly timeless, yet with an iconic, fashion-forward edginess.