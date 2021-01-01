Paris Texas Mama Calf Boot in Neutral Leather upper with kid suede sole. Made in Italy. Shaft measures approx 41 cm/ 16 inches in height. Approx 90mm/ 3.5 inch croc embossed heel. Pointed toe. PSTF-WZ134. PX553-XVT01. About the designer: Italian-based footwear brand, Paris Texas mission statement is simple: to enhance and simplify the dynamic lives of the modern woman. Bold, sophisticated and versatile styles emanate from each design conveying a confident attitude engrained in its DNA. Centered around the freedom of self-expression, the core emphasis of the brand creates new rules that break the traditional office-and-leisure wardrobe separation, where designs can instead be styled with a pair of distressed jeans or elevated with an evening dress to emphasize a nonchalant and fashion forward edginess.