Mama of a Warrior Stomach Cancer Stomach Cancer Tote Bag

Thought of a funny Stomach Cancer clothing and with Mama motives for Stomach Cancer Awareness and Support Child. Humor for Blue Ribbon things that with a outfit. Mama of a Warrior Stomach Cancer Awareness 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.