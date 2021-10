Ice Cream Cones Mama Of The Birthday Sweetie Party,Mama Birthday Girl,Mama Ice Cream Birthday,Cones Ice Cream Mama,Birthday Matching Party Ice Cream Family. This refreshing shirt is for your family and friends who like eating desserts especially a flavored gelato. A scoop of this creamy and dairy sundae will bring freshness to hot weather. An ideal T-Shirt design to wear in the celebration of Ice Cream Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem