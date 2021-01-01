Mammogram Strike Out Cancer! Breast Cancer Awareness Tote Bag

Motivational quote, Strike Out Cancer! Cool graphic of baseball, ribbons and bats crossing out the lettering cancer. Support Breast cancer awareness month by sharing the importance of getting mammograms and walking for the cause. Cute for a matching design for families walking for finding cures, raising awareness, cancer survivors, fighters and promoting getting mammograms for early detection. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.