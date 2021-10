You are looking for a funny vintage garment for the 30th year-old man. It is an original retro bday apperole clothing and a great gift idea for the 30th birthday for women. You are looking for Legendary SInce funny gifts for men born in November 1990 for a friend, dad, mum. The 70th and 80th style is perfect gift idea for Christmas and 30th birthday gifts. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem