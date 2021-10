Freshen up and make heads turn with the Hugo Boss for Men Eau de Toilette Spray. This product is a refreshing, spicy, lavender and amber-scented fragrance. The masculine scent of this Hugo Boss spray possesses a blend of woods, citrus and spice leaves. It has green apple as its top note, aromatic fragrances as heart notes and fir balsam as the base note. It comes in a fun, sports-bottle inspired spritzing container. This perfume is suited for daytime wear.