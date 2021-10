What it is: A three-piece set featuring the scent of Versace Man Eau Fraiche, in full- and travel-size sprays and a deodorant stick. Fragrance story: Versace Man Eau Fraiche, dedicated to the modern man with charisma and self-confidence. The man whose strength is in his soul. A traditional blend of white lemon essence combined with the nobility of rosewood. Vibrant notes of clary and sage leave their stamp on an irresistible trail. Sparkling