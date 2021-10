Great shirt and accessories for moms, grandmas or anyone who loves a great meme or pun. Click our brand above (Mother's Secret List) for this funny MILF fox design on more products. Perfect for anyone with a dirty mind who also loves red foxes. Great for women, moms and grandmas for birthdays, baby showers, anniversaries and Christmas! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.