Manager Hourly Rate Boss Employer Supervisor Superior Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Workspace design of our Sarcasm themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Snarky fans, this Ironic trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10346400020 ways to use this vintage Job themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Occupation inspired look your Professional addicts will surely love. Perfect for Career everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.