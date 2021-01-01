Mandala Wall Basket

This 23 inch hand-crafted basket showcases the textures and rich natural hues of Zambia. Mix and match with others in our collection for a striking wall basket display or use it as a unique tabletop centerpiece. Each stunning basket is crafted by the Tonga women of Zambia\'s Southern Province and takes 4 days to make. Please note that there may be slight variations in size and design. The plant-based dyes used in this item may have a mild odor that will fade within a few days. Measures 23 inches in diameter.