16Arlington - 16Arlington's ivory Mandrake trousers celebrate glamour and opulence, a leading piece in the label's bridal capsule, exclusive to MATCHESFASHION. They're crafted in the UK from lustrous, fluid satin to a wide-leg shape and trimmed with whisper-weight ostrich feathers at the cuffs, which swish captivatingly as you walk. Add the matching top and crystal-embellished accessories for a modern wedding day option.