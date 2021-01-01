Mango Delight Pedi In A Box 4 Step - SINGLE

Relax and experience deluxe with our Mango Delight Pedi in a Box 4 Step. This all-in-one spa pedicure kit is infused with natural mango extract that will keep you feeling mango-nificent all treatment long! Craving for a tropical treat? Man-go for it! Indulge in some me-time and pamper your feet with our Mango Delight pedicure! Infused with natural mango extract, this foot treatment will smooth away blah, dull looking skin, leaving it fresh and vibrant. Plus, the sweet, delicious scent of Mango emits feelings of relaxation that soothes the senses and eases the mind. Treat yourself with a Deluxe Mango Delight Pedi in a Box designed to emulate the ultimate spa relaxation experience. Indulge in some me-time and pamper your feet with a foot treatment that soothes and calms the skin, leaving it soft, supple and comfortable. VOESH believes self-care should be simple and easy. That\'s why we designed the patented all-in-one pedicure kit for use in the salon or at home. Our cruelty-free, organic, 100% vegan mango lotions are made of solely plant-derived ingredients, offering luxurious moisture and plenty of healthy vitamins. Keep your skin looking and feeling fresh with mango-scented creams bursting with antioxidants, minerals and natural oils.