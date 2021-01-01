Add some style and confidence with every step in the Florsheim Manhattan Wing Tip Oxford. Whether you're dressed up or down, this is an essential to have as it features super comfortable materials and a durable rubber sole. Leather linings for added breathability. Textile lining and insole. Modern wedge sole. Synthetic outsole. Leather upper. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.