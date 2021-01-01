From nail technician polish nails nail artist manicure

Manicurist Nails always on Point Cosmetologist Nail Tech Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nail techs and manicurists polish and make nails of women and girls who want to make their nails in a nail salon. Cosmetologists and beauticians make nails and makeup, because beauty is their business. Nail technicians and nail artists work in cosmetology and beauty. The job of a nail tech is to make nails and do a manicure to the hands and fingers of women. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com