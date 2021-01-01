Giro Manifest Spherical Dirt Bike Helmet, Medium, Black

FEATURES: Best-in-class ventilation Deep coverage for ultimate comfort Ventilation system equipped with 19 Wind Tunnel™ vents and with internal channeling Adjustable moto-style screw-in visor Utilizes a ball-and-chain socket design Shatter resistant AURA reinforcing arch Integrated google gripper helps keep googles in place while riding Meets at US EPSC Safety Standards for bicycle helmets for riders 5 and over TECHNOLOGY: Equipped with MIPS®, the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System, so you not only stay cool but stay safe with extra protection and durability Integrated MIPS® reduces rotational forces while enhancing comfort and fit Spherical™ Technology's Ball and socket design creates a barrier of protection that redirects possible impact forces away from your brain, keeping you safe no matter where you journey to Roc Loc® 5 Fit system features a simple and effective rear thumb dial for a comfortable and secure fit Progressive Layering™ dual-density foam addresses high and low speed impacts for all-inclusive energy management XT2® Anti-microbial padding provides permanent, natural anti-odor protection to keep your helmet smelling and feeling fresh SPECS: Circumference: S: 20.1 in. - 21.7 in. / 51 cm – 55 cm M: 21.7 in. - 23.2 in. / 55 cm – 59 cm L: 23.25 in. – 24.75 in. / 59 cm – 63 cm Weight: 346 g