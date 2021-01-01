The Giro Manifest Spherical Helmet is a mountain bike helmet for protection on the trails. Its in-mold construction combines with Spherical Technology, which allows for dynamic liner rotations that reduce forces to keep you safe in a wider range of conditions. In addition, the Aura reinforcing arch allows for more efficient venting while keeping the helmet structured. Adjust the Roc Loc Trail Air Fit system to Fit your head and ride in comfortable safety. Features of the Giro Manifest Spherical Helmet In-mold construction with progressive layering Full lower hardbody coverage 19 wind tunnel vents with internal channeling Roc lock trail air Fit system Spherical Technology Aura Reinforcing Arch Integrated Eyewear Grippers MIPS Protection System Adjustable moto-style screw in visor XT2 Anti Microbial Padding Goggle Gripper