Isabel Marant toile Mansel Graphic Logo Hoodie

Relaxed-fit hoodie featuring an oversized fit and graphic logo front design. Attached drawstring hood Long sleeves Pullover styling Kangaroo pouch pocket Cotton/polyester Rib: Cotton Flock: Viscose String: Cotton Dry clean Made in Portugal SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Anyone looking for a laid-back blend of bohemian and Parisian-chic knows to turn to Isabel Marant. Since 1994, her namesake label has been the go-to for textured knitwear, flowing dresses and Western-inspired accessories. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Isabel Marant toile > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Isabel Marant toile. Color: Pink. Size: 2.