BlenderBottle 20oz Mantra Glass Shaker Bottle Black

The BlenderBottle Mantra Glass Shaker Bottle is thoughtfully designed to provide a pristine drinking experience. Made from BPA and phthalate-free, stain and odor-resistant glass, it features a ClearSip glass spout that ensures glass-only contact when drinking from the bottle. Bottle contents are securely contained by a tightly-threaded, wide-mouth screw-on lid, and a center-mounted twist-on cap, with a non-toxic silicone seal—all backed by BlenderBottle’s Leak-Proof Guarantee. The patented mixing system—with a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk that moves inside the bottle to smooth out mixes—makes it ideal for protein shakes, smoothies, fiber drinks, and meal replacements. A wide glass opening provides plenty of space to add ingredients or ice, and also makes for easy cleaning. The BlenderBottle Mantra Glass Shaker Bottle features a protective silicone boot for durability, and includes a detachable loop top for easy carrying. Bottle has a capacity of 20 ounces (note: measurements only go to 18 ounces), and can be used without the BlenderBall as a glass water bottle. Top-rack dishwasher safe. Not for use with hot liquids. Breakage can occur from dropping or direct impact to glass. Manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty.