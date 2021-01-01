Manual de Maquillaje de Ojos (Paperback)

Bestselling author and world-famous makeup artist Bobbi Brown reveals her expert techniques for creating show-stopping eyes--from everyday natural to smoky to party sparkle. To coincide with the launch of Bobbi's eyewear range and a brand-new eye makeup palette, Everything Eyes covers basic eye care, essential brushes and tools, and step-by-step tutorials for 10 stunning looks. Famous for her signature glasses look, Bobbi also shares her tried-and-true tips for selecting frames and wearing makeup with glasses. This chic, take-anywhere hardcover is the manual for all women who want gorgeous eyes. And that means every woman!