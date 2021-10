Altuzarra Manuel Belted Cardigan Midi Dress

This cool layered midi dress has a two-piece belted cardigan look that falls to a pleated slit skirt creating the perfect easy-to-wear ensemble. V-neck Long sleeves Front button close Belted waist Pleated underlay skirt Front slit Viscose/polyester/virgin wool/elastane Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 46" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Altuzarra > Altuzarra > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Altuzarra. Color: Melancholy Melange. Size: 12.