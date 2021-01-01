Amanda Uprichard Manuela Dress in Pink. - size XS (also in M, L) Amanda Uprichard Manuela Dress in Pink. - size XS (also in M, L) 100% poly. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. One shoulder stylingElastic puff sleeve with tie accent. Organza fabric overlayAsymmetric hem. AMAN-WD1271. PYO-21060PT. Amanda Uprichard offers classic pieces that are practical, feminine, and bright. Collections feature silks in colors that range from girly hot pinks to deep matte blues, and silhouettes that are sexy yet wearable.