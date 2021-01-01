The Fur Salon Manzoni 24 For The Fur Salon Cashmere & Sable Fur Belted Long Coat

ONLY AT SAKS. From the Manzoni 24 for the Fur Salon Collection. Rich dyed sable fur accents the collar of this rich cashmere and wool knit double breasted coat while a belted waist cinches the long silhouette with a flattering fit. Sable fur notch collar Long sleeves Front double breasted button close Belted waist Side slip pockets Belted cuffs Cashmere/wool Fur type: Dyed sable Fur origin: Russia Professional fur cleaning only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 35" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Furs - Fur Salon Direct > The Fur Salon > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Fur Salon. Color: Taupe Graphite. Size: Large.