From mash mosh

map of the world ,names of all continents t-shirt T-Shirt

$15.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Map of the World Continents shirt is Great global shirt gift for geography teachers, cartographers or map lovers The Continents of the World map tee shirt is a great graphic for map and travel lovers World map t_shirt has the names of all the continents World Map shirt showing continents in the world, Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia/Oceania, Europe, North America and South America. Tee with colored continents map with the names of all 7 continents The Continents map shirt for school children Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com