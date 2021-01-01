Lovers and Friends Mara Knit Pants in Blue,White. - size S (also in L, M, XL) Lovers and Friends Mara Knit Pants in Blue,White. - size S (also in L, M, XL) 70% viscose 15% PBT 10% nylon 5% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Elastic waistband. Ribbed multicolored jersey fabric. Item not sold as set. LOVF-WP508. ACP362 U21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.