tarte Maracuja Creaseless Undereye Concealer 13N Fair-Light Neutral

A vegan, full-coverage, creamy under-eye concealer with 30 shades and a new applicator that's totally foolproof you don't need a lot, just one dot. Coverage: Full Finish: Radiant Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Highlighted Ingredients: - Maracuja: Rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin C for firmer, brighter, smoother-looking skin, and exceptional hydration- Vitamin C: Provides antioxidant benefits and fights free radicals to diminish visible, premature signs of aging, while brightening skin- Vitamin E: A natural preservative that also acts as an emollient and antioxidant.