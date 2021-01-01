Bronx and Banco Maraya Corset Mini Dress in Nude. - size XS (also in M) Bronx and Banco Maraya Corset Mini Dress in Nude. - size XS (also in M) Self: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Back lace-up and zipper closure. Boned bust. Pleated fabric at skirtSequin detail throughout. Neckline to hem measures approx 25 in length. BROR-WD298. BB-12-0094. Launched in 2009, Bronx and Banco encapsulates a sophisticated, chic and sexy design signature with a playful sensibility that reflects the impeccable style of the label's Founder and Creative Director, Natalie DeBanco. With a strong love of all things sartorial and a rich family history that is immersed within the international fashion industry, Natalie identified a gap in the market for high-end, affordable, classic and chic clothing that would be the best friend of the Australian career girl who can turn her outfits from day to night with the addition of a designer heel. It was in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that this idea turned into a reality and Bronx and Banco was born.