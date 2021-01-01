Marble Pedestal (River Jade)

Tell me more, tell me more Green vibrant flow, rendered pure infatuation. We remember the day we saw this slab in the stone yards. It pulled us from across the room. Something about the jewel toned greens + fluorescent yellows that flowed together so organically. It reminded us of the rice paddy fields in bali. The vibrant energy coupled with an eternal calm, that we had felt on that ground. The warmth of the balinese people and their perpetual devotion to culture + ritual. Maybe that is why this asian stone holds a special place in our hearts, because like that sacred culture, there is something undeniably beautiful about this stone.