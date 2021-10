A sultry red and metallic silver stone born from the earth in Brazil. Reminiscent of hot lava, or Tony Stark\'s vanity piece, this 7 x 14 piece sits perfectly atop a bedroom dresser. Designed to display fragrances, candles, jewelry, cuff links, or anything else you deem special. This piece can also be used in the living room for entertaining, kitchen for a morning coffee routine, or anywhere else you decide it bring some intention.