Peter Som for Anthropologie Marbled Maxi Dress By Peter Som for Anthropologie in Assorted Size L

With a sweeping silhouette and a striking marbled motif, this maxi dress designed by Peter Som in collaboration with Anthropologie is guaranteed to make heads turn. About Peter Som Since the earliest days of his childhood, Peter Som has harbored a passion for design. Informed by his architect parents and their affinity for form, shape, and aesthetic, the San Francisco native launched his celebrated eponymous collection in 2000. Since then, Som's thoughtful creations inspired by life's everyday pleasures have exemplified effortless sophistication, balancing a bold use of color with streamlined, feminine silhouettes.