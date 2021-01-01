Marc Jacobs Fragrances Perfect Intense Eau de Parfum Travel SprayMarc Jacobs Fragrances Perfect Intense Eau de Parfum Travel SprayMarc Jacobs Fragranc

Fragrance Family: FloralsScent Type: Warm Florals Key Notes: Roasted Almonds, Daffodil, SandalwoodFragrance Description: The floral perfume opens up with notes of bright daffodil and night-blooming jasmine. Golden roasted almonds blend with sandalwood for a warm finish. Rich and full of texture, Perfect Intense is a precious yet playful scent for women. About the Bottle: This eau de parfum celebrates the powerful beauty of being real, being bold, and being #PerfectAsIAm.About the Fragrance: Like the original fragrance Perfect, Perfect Intense is inspired by Marc Jacobs's personal mantra: "I am perfect as I am," which is symbolized by a tattoo of the word "Perfect" on his wrist.Suggested Usage:-Fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body. Apply in the creases of your knees and elbows for a longer-lasting, stronger scent.ï¿½-Ingredients:Alcohol Denat., Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Coumarin, Alphaisomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Alcohol, Tris(Tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) Citrate, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Fd&C Yellow No. 5 (Ci 19140), Fd&C Red No. 4 (Ci 14700), Fd&C Blue No. 1 (Ci 42090).