Rest easier on a bed that's truly relaxed. This pure linen sheet is soft, durable, and breathable. Insulating on chilly nights. Crispy-cool when the temperature rises. Made from the finest French flax, it is stonewashed for a vintage-like feel that gets better with every laundry day. Will last years, even decades, longer than a cotton sheet. Fully elasticized for a better fit. Wrinkles welcomed. Washed with Indonesian volcanic rocks, so that it arrives soft, supple, and ready for bed.