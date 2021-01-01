MARCUS AURELIUS GRIEVOUS CONSEQUENCES OF ANGER CAUSES Tank Top

MARCUS AURELIUS GRIEVOUS CONSEQUENCES OF ANGER CAUSES A perfect gift for men, women, mom, dad, a boyfriend or girlfriend, friend, wife, husband, grandma, grandpa or anyone! Great for holidays, birthdays, or any day! MARCUS AURELIUS GRIEVOUS CONSEQUENCES OF ANGER CAUSES "How much more grievous are the consequences of anger than the causes of it." Marcus Aurelius was a stoic philosopher and emperor who shared timeless wisdom through his Meditations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem