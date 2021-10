Mardi Gras Huggie from Native Gem are the jazzed up staple you need to make any outfit stand out. This piece is made in vermeil: hypoallergenic .925 sterling silver with a thick layer 14K rose gold and sealed with a clear coat. It's a classic pairing for pretty much every outfit! Features:- Made of .925 sterling silver with a thick layer 14K rose gold- High quality and built to last- Lead-free and Cadmium-free- Designed in Los Angeles