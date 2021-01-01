Baobab Marea Dress in Mint. - size S (also in XS, L) Baobab Marea Dress in Mint. - size S (also in XS, L) 100% poly. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling with wrap tie closure. Knotted adjustable shoulder strap. Sheen satin finishEco-friendly fabric printing process generates zero water or chemical waste. BBAB-WD3. MAREA. Doing the most while wearing the least, BAOBAB merges fashion with environmental passion. They design statement swimwear and resort wear in asymmetrical cuts and bold silhouettes that take sustainability to a whole new level. Turning waste into iconic pieces, almost every design is made out of plastic and fishing nets found in the ocean. For each piece sold, BAOBAB plants tropical trees and rehabilitates coral reefs throughout the Caribbean Sea in alliance with the Corales de Paz Organization.