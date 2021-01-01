Brahmin Margo

The Margo Crossbody is a sleek style with crisp lines. The adjustable strap allows you to carry over your shoulder or wear as a crossbody, while multiple pockets keep your essentials organized and right within reach. Made of leather with textured detail. Flap with push-lock closure. Adjustable crossbody strap. Signature logo engraved hardware detail in front. Flat bottom. Lined interior. Interior center and back-wall zip pockets. Three interior slip pockets. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 8 3 4 in Depth: 4 in Height: 8 1 2 in Strap Length: 24 1 2 in Strap Drop: 25 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz