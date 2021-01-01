JONATHAN SIMKHAI Margot Compact Cut Out Tank in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) JONATHAN SIMKHAI Margot Compact Cut Out Tank in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 71% rayon 28% nylon 1% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front cut-out detail. Mockneck. Lightweight rib knit fabric. JSKI-WS62. 321-2134-K. Established in 2010, the Jonathan Simkhai brand provides luxury ready-to-wear for the modern woman. The core aesthetic philosophy plays with the tension of feminine strength and sensuality; this is reflected in the employment of customized fabrics, romantic detailing, linear lines, and contoured silhouettes. Through designs that seek to embolden women with confidence and ease, the brand represents modern versatility.