L'AGENCE Margot High-Rise Ankle Skinny Leopard-Print Jeans

Lively thanks to an allover leopard-print, these skinnies reach to an ankle length and are crafted in stretch-cotton. Five-pocket style Zip fly with button closure Cotton/polyester/spandex Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Skinny ankle silhouette Rise, about 9.75" Inseam, about 25" Leg opening, about 10" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, LAgence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections that are both timeless and versatile. In 2015, the label launched a denim line in a range of sleek, impeccably tailored cuts. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Dark Olive. Size: 27.