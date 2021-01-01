L'AGENCE Margot High Rise Skinny in Pink. - size 27 (also in 25, 26, 28, 29) L'AGENCE Margot High Rise Skinny in Pink. - size 27 (also in 25, 26, 28, 29) 94% cotton 4% poly 2% spandex. Made in USA. Professional spot clean only. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Coated stretch denim. 12 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. LAGR-WJ113. 2294LMDC. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.