L'AGENCE Margot High Rise Skinny Jean. - size 23 (also in 24) Self: 42% cotton 29% rayon 19% lyocell 6% poly 4% spandexLining: 65% poly 35% cotton. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. 12 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. Made in USA. LAGR-WP15. 2294DNM. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.