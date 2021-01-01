Salvatore Ferragamo Margot Leather Crossbody Bag

Pebbled leather crossbody bag with chunky equestrian hardware that doubles as a signature logo detail. Adjustable crossbody strap Top handle Snap flap closure 2 interior compartments Interior slip divider 2 interior slip pockets Includes dust bag & authenticity card Leather Made in Italy SIZE 10.6"W x 8"H x 5.1"D ABOUT THE BRAND Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo began his journey in 1927 in Italy with a vision of creating the world's most beautiful shoes. Since its inception, the label has expanded to include clothing, accessories and beauty under the creative direction of Paul Andrewwho brings a minimalist-meets-maximalist aesthetic to the brand. Handbags - Ferragamo Handbags > Salvatore Ferragamo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Salvatore Ferragamo. Color: Nero.