Angled-Leg Palazzo Style Pant Cut in a semi-circular shape, these easy fitting 100% Silk Satin Palazzo pants are designed sit just below the waist and flare to nearly skim the ground, with elastic waist and angled side pockets and scalloped hem. This versatile, flowing pant can be worn as easily with a flat sandal on vacation as they can be with a boot or sneakers. The Frances Shell, Lucy Cami, or Giselle Tunic are the perfect compliment.