PAIGE Margot Skinny Jean in Black. - size 24 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) PAIGE Margot Skinny Jean in Black. - size 24 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) 91% cotton 5% elastomultiester 4% elastane. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Light faded detail. 12.5 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. PAIG-WJ1445. 6837G86-4251. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paige combines Southern California casual with pure sophistication. As a top fit model for denims heavy hitters Paige acquired cunning knowledge of fashion and an acute attention to detail. Paige launched her name-sake line to offer cutting edge design and trend setting styles.