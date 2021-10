Just like the original, but with a daringly low rise waistband. The World's Most Comfortable Thong. The Hanky Panky Lace Thong is known for its superb fit and sleek silhouette. , Style Number: 6J1584 Scalloped edges lay flat eliminating visible panty lines, One size fits: 2-12, Soft, stretch signature lace with cotton gusset, Feel flirty in this bright floral ultra-low rise thong Average Figure,Allover 100% Lace,Lace,Nylon,Spandex,Stretch Lace,NotMaternity,Thong,Thongs,No VPL,Panty